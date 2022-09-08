Bachelor Nation’s Nayte Olukoya Admits the Way He Broke Up With Michelle Young Was a "Dick Move"

Bachelor Nation is learning more about Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young's breakup.
About three months after the former Bachelorette couple announced they'd called off their engagement, Nayte opened up about the split on the Sept. 8 episode of The Viall Files, revealing he broke up with Michelle over the phone.
"Our relationship was tough," Nayte told host and fellow Bachelor Nation star Nick Viall. "There was lots of ups and downs, lots of arguments, lots of fights and just not really clicking, not really seeing eye-to-eye."
Back in June, Nayte and Michelle—who got engaged on season 18 of The Bachelorette last year—traveled to Los Angeles to celebrate her birthday with her friends and to attend Wango Tango. But as Nayte told Nick, "things were just kind of rocky" and he said they got into an argument before doing press at the music festival.
In fact, he said that the weekend wasn't going well in general, noting he and Michelle stayed up late "having very deep conversations" and that he talked to her friends about the pair's compatibility. Nayte also said he and Michelle had spoken about splitting up before, sharing their first breakup discussion was in January.
"So the last day in L.A., a conversation was already heading towards a breakup, which again it wasn't our first time of us having breakup conversations," he said. "This is probably our third time having a breakup conversation."
Nayte—who lived in Austin, Texas at the time—said he then headed to the airport, where he called his mom and sister and cried. After a tearful flight home, the sales executive called his friends and family, including his mom again. He said he remembered thinking, "I don't see the relationship working anymore."
While he was talking to his mom, Nayte received a call from Michelle, who lives in Minnesota. Nayte said he thought she was back at home but that she was still at the airport—which "just kind of makes the story even worse." He said she then brought up them not attending CMA Fest the following week.
"She's like, 'Hey, if we're not doing CMAs next week we have to give them a reason why,'" Nayte noted. "And I just blurted out, like, 'We're not doing CMAs because I can't be with you anymore.'
He added, "So yeah, I broke up with her over the phone, which is a dick move."
Nayte and Michelle announced their breakup on Instagram later that month. In a July episode of Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe, former Bachelorette and host of Michelle's season Kaitlyn Bristowe said Michelle was "blindsided" by the split.
So how does Nayte feel about the allegation that he broke up with Michelle without warning? "I can't tell somebody how to feel," the former contestant, who has denied cheating rumors, told Nick. "So if Michelle felt blindsided, I can't take that away from her. But I know the reality of it is that this wasn't our first time talking about a breakup."
Aside from her joint split statement with Nayte, Michelle hasn't said too much about the breakup. However, she suggested on a July episode of The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous podcast that it was not something she had predicted.
"Where I'm struggling with this piece is it's like you never know how much to say, you never know how to handle it, you never know how it's going to be taken," the former teacher said. "But I will say that this is not something that I foresaw, and I'll leave it there."
E! News has reached out to Michelle for comment.