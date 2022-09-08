Bachelor Nation’s Nayte Olukoya Admits the Way He Broke Up With Michelle Young Was a "Dick Move"

Watch : Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya Reveal Wedding Plans

Bachelor Nation is learning more about Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young's breakup.

About three months after the former Bachelorette couple announced they'd called off their engagement, Nayte opened up about the split on the Sept. 8 episode of The Viall Files, revealing he broke up with Michelle over the phone.

"Our relationship was tough," Nayte told host and fellow Bachelor Nation star Nick Viall. "There was lots of ups and downs, lots of arguments, lots of fights and just not really clicking, not really seeing eye-to-eye."

Back in June, Nayte and Michelle—who got engaged on season 18 of The Bachelorette last year—traveled to Los Angeles to celebrate her birthday with her friends and to attend Wango Tango. But as Nayte told Nick, "things were just kind of rocky" and he said they got into an argument before doing press at the music festival.

In fact, he said that the weekend wasn't going well in general, noting he and Michelle stayed up late "having very deep conversations" and that he talked to her friends about the pair's compatibility. Nayte also said he and Michelle had spoken about splitting up before, sharing their first breakup discussion was in January.

"So the last day in L.A., a conversation was already heading towards a breakup, which again it wasn't our first time of us having breakup conversations," he said. "This is probably our third time having a breakup conversation."