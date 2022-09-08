Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Are the Rom-Com Duo of Our Dreams in Meet Cute: Watch the Trailer

The first trailer for Peacock's upcoming rom-com, Meet Cute, is here. See just how far Kaley Cuoco will go to get the perfect guy.

Meet Cute is taking the "girl meets boy" trope and turning it on its head.

Sure, Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson) seemingly fall in love at first sight as many rom-com couples do, but unbeknownst to Gary, there's more to the story that meets the eye. In fact, as Sheila reveals in the trailer for the upcoming Peacock film, the pair's magical meeting and subsequent first date isn't fate at all. Sheila's actually got a time machine—and they've been falling in love over and over again.

"I have got to come clean with you," she eventually fesses up in the trailer. "I'm from the future."

Gary is naturally taken aback, but that doesn't mean he's ready to call it quits. "Do you think I'm crazy?" Sheila asks, to which he responds, "Yeah...but it's really cute." 

​It can only get better from there—right? Not exactly. Gary starts to see the cracks in the Sheila's time-travel mission—especially after she reveals that she traveled to Gary's past to change him into the perfect man.

"I have this ability to take your pain away," Sheila tells him, trying to justify her actions. 

"It's not yours to take away, Sheila!" Gary responds, echoing something Sheila's time-travel guide June (Deborah S. Craig) told her: "If you erase the pain, you erase the person."

Watch the full trailer for Meet Cute above. Then, read on for a look at brand new photos from the film.

Meet Cute premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21 on Peacock.

Peacock
Pete Davidson as Gary, Kaley Cuoco as Sheila
Peacock
Meet Gary
Peacock
Meet Sheila
Peacock
Tanning Transportation

Forget GTL—tanning doubles as time travel in the Meet Cute-verse.

Peacock
The First Meeting

Before he was caught up in a whirlwind romance with Sheila, Gary was just a guy in a bar.

Peacock
Dining Out

What a fantastic food order for a first date (or a fifth simply masquerading as the first).

Peacock
Getting to Know Each Other

It's all about the ambiance.

Peacock
Hitting It Off

Based on this pic, we'd bet Gary is about to fall head over heels for Sheila.

Peacock
Ice Cream for Two, Please

What's a rom-com without an ice cream date?

Peacock
A Romantic Stroll

Gary and Sheila's complicated situation may not be a walk in the park, but they do go on one.

Peacock
A Time-Travel Guide Is a Must

Deborah S. Craig is June.

Peacock
Pizza Fixes Everything, Right?

Sierra Fisk is Sandra.

Peacock
Sparks Are Flying

Talk about chemistry.

Peacock
...Still Flying...
Peacock
...the Flying Continues...
Peacock
...Culminating in a Kiss, of Course

