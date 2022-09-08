Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Are the Rom-Com Duo of Our Dreams in Meet Cute: Watch the Trailer

Watch : Kaley Cuoco EXPECTED Pete Davidson Romance Rumors

Meet Cute is taking the "girl meets boy" trope and turning it on its head.

Sure, Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson) seemingly fall in love at first sight as many rom-com couples do, but unbeknownst to Gary, there's more to the story that meets the eye. In fact, as Sheila reveals in the trailer for the upcoming Peacock film, the pair's magical meeting and subsequent first date isn't fate at all. Sheila's actually got a time machine—and they've been falling in love over and over again.

"I have got to come clean with you," she eventually fesses up in the trailer. "I'm from the future."

Gary is naturally taken aback, but that doesn't mean he's ready to call it quits. "Do you think I'm crazy?" Sheila asks, to which he responds, "Yeah...but it's really cute."

​It can only get better from there—right? Not exactly. Gary starts to see the cracks in the Sheila's time-travel mission—especially after she reveals that she traveled to Gary's past to change him into the perfect man.