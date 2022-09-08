Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Are the Rom-Com Duo of Our Dreams in Meet Cute: Watch the Trailer

The first trailer for Peacock's upcoming rom-com, Meet Cute, is here. See just how far Kaley Cuoco will go to get the perfect guy.

Meet Cute is taking the "girl meets boy" trope and turning it on its head.

Sure, Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson) seemingly fall in love at first sight as many rom-com couples do, but unbeknownst to Gary, there's more to the story that meets the eye. In fact, as Sheila reveals in the trailer for the upcoming Peacock film, the pair's magical meeting and subsequent first date isn't fate at all. Sheila's actually got a time machine—and they've been falling in love over and over again.

"I have got to come clean with you," she eventually fesses up in the trailer. "I'm from the future."

Gary is naturally taken aback, but that doesn't mean he's ready to call it quits. "Do you think I'm crazy?" Sheila asks, to which he responds, "Yeah...but it's really cute." 

​It can only get better from there—right? Not exactly. Gary starts to see the cracks in the Sheila's time-travel mission—especially after she reveals that she traveled to Gary's past to change him into the perfect man.

"I have this ability to take your pain away," Sheila tells him, trying to justify her actions. 

"It's not yours to take away, Sheila!" Gary responds, echoing something Sheila's time-travel guide June (Deborah S. Craig) told her: "If you erase the pain, you erase the person."

Watch the full trailer for Meet Cute above. Then, read on for a look at brand new photos from the film.

Meet Cute premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21 on Peacock.

Peacock
Pete Davidson as Gary, Kaley Cuoco as Sheila
Peacock
Getting to Know Each Other

It's all about the ambiance.

Peacock
Sparks Are Flying

Talk about chemistry.

Peacock
A Much-Needed Ally

Introducing June (Deborah S. Craig), Sheila's time-travel guide. 

