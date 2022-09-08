Gabby Petito's Dad Warns About "Sick" Scammers Impersonating Her Family

Joseph Petito, father of late influencer Gabby Petito, says an Instagram account is trying to scam people into donating money. Read his warning message to his family's supporters.

Gabby Petito's dad has a warning about scammers targeting her supporters.

In a Sept. 7 Instagram post, Joseph Petito's dad shared screenshots of text conversations between unnamed recipients, including at least one person who appears to be trying to solicit donations, including to a Cash App account.

"This is the account trying to scam people on #instagram and it this kind of stuff that's make me sick," Joseph wrote. "We would never do this. #scammers suck!!!"

Joseph's warning about scammers impersonating the Petito family comes just a week after his ex-wife and Gabby's mother, Nichole Schmidt, took to Twitter to share similar sentiments.

"Twitter fam, just a heads up..someone is trying to scam money in my name," she wrote in a Sept. 1 tweet. "I will NEVER message anyone asking for donations, ever! Please share, people are awful!"

She added, "So if anyone gets a weird message can you please notify me! Even if it's Instagram, Tiktok, FB…wherever! Thank you!"

Nichole also shared the same text screenshots Joseph posted, tweeting, "And this…This is a text thread someone shared …this would never ever happen!"

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

Gabby, 22, was found strangled to death in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming in September 2021 while on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. He went on the run and later took his own life in Florida, where they lived, after police named him a person of interest in the influencer's disappearance. Near the 23-year-old's remains, authorities found a notebook in which he had written in a confession that he had "ended" Gabby's life.

"Exactly 1 year ago today you were taken from us," Joseph wrote in an Instagram tribute to his daughter on Aug. 27. "We miss you everyday. We cry everyday. You have inspired so many to live, travel, and leave their unhealthy relationships. We love you Gabby. #GabbyPetito #DomesticViolence #MissingPerson #TogetherWeCan #thelightremains"

