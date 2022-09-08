See Kate Hudson, Edward Norton and More in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Teaser

Watch : Leslie Odom Jr. Reveals Who's the Best Detective in "Knives Out 2"

Benoit Blanc is on the case.

In the teaser for Rian Johnson's new film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the Southern detective, played by Daniel Craig, takes center stage for another whodunit—this time in Greece. "You expected a mystery," he says as scenes of puzzles appear in the teaser. "You expected a puzzle. But for one person on this island, this is not a game."

This cryptic statement adds to the tension the guests are all feeling, but the director said making the movie wasn't as anxiety-inducing as the trailer makes it seem. "So much of why I'm so into making these is that they just do bring me an intense amount of joy," Rian told Netflix's Tudum. "Working with Daniel in this genre and having fun with it and the humor, getting to work with a new group of actors every time, everything about it just brings me happiness."