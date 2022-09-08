Prince Harry Heads to Queen Elizabeth II’s Side Amid Her Health Concerns

Watch : How Meghan & Harry Introduced Baby Lili to Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry is en route to Scotland to be by Queen Elizabeth II's side.

On Sept. 8, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told E! News that he will be heading to the Queen's Balmoral Estate after doctors shared that they were "concerned" about her health. His wife, Meghan Markle, will not be joining her husband as he reunites with his family.

Harry—who was already in Europe with the Duchess to attend the WellChild Awards in London on Sept. 8—will join Prince William, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and more members of the royal family who have rushed to be with the Queen, 96, following Buckingham Palace's statement.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the Palace shared Sept. 8. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

While the Palace hasn't shared any additional information on Her Majesty's condition, her health has been making headlines for the last year.