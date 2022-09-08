Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Head to Queen Elizabeth II’s Side Amid Her Health Concerns

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will join the royal family at Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral Estate after doctors shared that they were “concerned” about the monarch’s health.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are en route to Scotland to be by Queen Elizabeth II's side.

On Sept. 8, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told E! News that the couple will be heading to the Queen's Balmoral Estate after doctors shared that they were "concerned" about her health.

Meghan and Harry—who were already in Europe to attend the WellChild Awards in London on Sept. 8—will join Prince William, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of CornwallPrincess AnnePrince Andrew, Prince Edward and more members of the royal family who have rushed to be with the Queen, 96, following Buckingham Palace's statement.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the Palace shared Sept. 8. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

While the Palace hasn't shared any additional information on Her Majesty's condition, her health has been making headlines for the last year.

In February, she contracted COVID-19 and became the face of a viral death hoax. In the following months, the monarch missed several public events and took time for a "private break" at Balmoral, a senior Buckingham Palace spokesperson told E! News in April.

The Queen was last seen in photos Sept. 6, when she appointed Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom at Balmoral Castle. In the one of pictures, the Queen smiled as she stood in front of the fireplace while holding a wooden cane.

Following the Palace's announcement about the Queen's health, the Prime Minister tweeted that she and the entire country "will be deeply concerned" by the news.

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom," she wrote, "are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time." 

