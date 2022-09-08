Queen Elizabeth II Receives Well-Wishes From Supporters Amid Health Concerns

Leaders and famous figures across the U.K. are sending Queen Elizabeth II their well-wishes.
Following an evaluation on the morning of Sept. 8, Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty's doctors are "concerned" for her health and "have recommended she remain under medical supervision." The Palace noted the Queen, who has experienced mobility issues over this year, "remains comfortable" at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Members of the royal family have been making their way to the Aberdeenshire home, with spokespeople for Clarence House and Kensington Palace confirming that Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have traveled to Balmoral and that Prince William is en route. A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—who've been in the U.K. and Germany visiting several charities—also said that the Duke of Sussex will be heading to Scotland. In addition, the BBC reported that the Queen's other children—who in addition to Prince Charles include Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward—are either at or traveling to the Scottish estate.
The news comes a day after Queen Elizabeth II, 96, postponed a virtual meeting scheduled with her Privy Council advisers on Sept. 7 in accordance with doctors' advice to rest, PA reported. A day prior, the Queen had received outgoing Prime Minster Boris Johnson to accept his resignation and appointed his successor Liz Truss.
"After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors' advice to rest," a Palace spokesman told PA. "This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged."
Several supporters have since taken to social media to express how they're keeping the Queen in their thoughts. Read their messages below.
Prime Minister Liz Truss: "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle: "I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the Royal Family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment."
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon: "All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty's health. My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family at this time."
First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford: "Concerned to hear the news from Buckingham Palace. I send my best wishes to Her Majesty and her family on behalf of the people of Wales."
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby: "My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today. May God's presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral."
High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom Ralph Goodale: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of Canada, is a profoundly important person in the most successful constitutional monarchy in world history. Deeply respected, we wish her well!!!"
Leader of the Labour Party of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer: "Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon. My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery."
Piers Morgan: "I can't even imagine Britain without this Queen. Very unsettling day."