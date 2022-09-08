Jenna Bush Hager's Interview With Duchess Camilla Canceled Amid Queen Elizabeth II's Health Concern

Amid news of Queen Elizabeth II being advised to remain under supervision, Today show correspondent Jenna Bush Hager has confirmed her chat with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has been postponed.

Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Wants Camilla to Be Queen Consort

Amid concerns surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's health, members of the royal family are traveling to be by her side.
 
Just moments after Buckingham Palace shared news that doctors have advised the British monarch, 96, to remain under medical supervision, Today show correspondent Jenna Bush Hager revealed that her scheduled interview with Prince Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has been postponed until further notice.
 
"I'm here at the Dumfries house in Scotland, where we were invited to interview her Royal Highness, Camilla," Jenna shared during the Sept. 8 episode of Today. "I was with Prince Charles last night and they have left now to go be with the Queen…They do not take these matters lightly. They had packed schedules, full of many appointments. So, we are thinking about them—we are thinking about this beloved Queen, who was loved around the world, particularly here in Scotland."
 
Added Jenna, "We were about to sit down with her Royal Highness to discuss some of her initiatives with reading and this is an interview we've been working on for a long time."

"We were just told that they have rushed off to Balmoral, which is in the north of Scotland," she continued. "To be with Her Majesty."

The Queen's eldest son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are among the members of the Royal family confirmed to be traveling to Balmoral to spend time with the Queen. In addition to the couple, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to E! News that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reunite with the royals in Scotland as well.

