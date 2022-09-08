Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla Rush to Queen Elizabeth II's Side Amid Health Concerns

Prince Charles, Prince William and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have all traveled to be with Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they are “concerned” for her health.

Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for Covid-19

The royal family is coming together in support of Queen Elizabeth II.

On Sept. 8, Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall all traveled to the Queen's Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be with her after doctors said they are "concerned" for her health, E! News can confirm. 

Their abrupt trip to Balmoral comes after Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing that doctors have recommended that the Queen, 96, "remain under medical supervision" following an evaluation Sept. 8. The Palace added that the Queen "remains comfortable" in her residence. 

Following the Palace's statement about the Queen's health, United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss sent her love and support to Her Majesty and the royal family.

"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime," she tweeted Sept. 8. "My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

Over the past year, the Queen's health has made headlines after she was hospitalized in late October for what Buckingham Palace called "preliminary investigations."

Then in February, she tested positive for COVID-19 and became the victim of a viral death hoax. The monarch then missed several important public events, such as the Easter Sunday service in April and a few of her Platinum Jubilee festivities in June.

Oli Scarff - WPA Pool / Getty Images

On April 20, just one day shy of the Queen's 96th birthday, a senior Buckingham Palace spokesperson told E! News in a statement, "Her Majesty has travelled to the Sandringham estate for a private break."

