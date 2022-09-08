Joey Lawrence Expecting First Baby With Insecure Actress Samantha Cope

Woah!
Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope are expecting a baby! The Blossom alum announced the news on Instagram Sept. 7.
"The blessings just keep on coming," he wrote alongside a photo of himself smiling while holding the Insecure actress and her baby bump at the beach. "Proud of you babe! Baby Lawrence on the way!"
Samantha then commented on the post, "Ohh hi baby daddy."
While this is the couple's first child together, Joey is already dad to daughters Charleston, 16, and Liberty, 12, who he shares with his ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson.
The announcement comes four months after Joey, 46, and Samantha, 35, tied the knot. According to People, the pair wed on May 1 in an outdoor ceremony in Temecula, Calif., that was attended by family and friends, including Joey's brothers Matthew Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence.
"It just feels so right," Joey told the magazine. "Life can be challenging at times, but when God gives you the right person, it's worth it."
Joey announced his engagement to Samantha in August 2021. "We are beyond excited to see what the future holds for us," he wrote on Instagram, "and to know we will grow old and super wrinkly together is the ultimate blessing."
The actor told Us Weekly the two met in 2020 while working on the Lifetime movie A Deadly Deed, which Andrew directed.
"Out of nowhere when you last expect it," Joey said, "you literally meet the perfect person for you."
But because of the coronavirus pandemic, Joey and Samantha couldn't go on a lot of dates. "We've been together, like, 11 months, and we saw one movie—literally one—and we've been out to dinner I think five times," he added to the outlet at the time. "There was no dating thing. It was just hanging out, trapped in a confined space. And when you can meet the greatest person for you in that kind of environment, it's saying something."