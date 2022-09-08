Megan Hilty Breaks Silence on Death of Her Family Members After Plane Crash

Megan Hilty is honoring the memory of her late family members after a deadly crash.
On Sept. 6, the United States Coast Guard confirmed that nine passengers had died after a small plane crashed into the waters near Whidbey Island in Washington. Three of the passengers included the actress' pregnant sister Lauren Hilty, her brother-in-law Ross Mickel and the couple's child Remy Mickel.
"On Sunday afternoon, a small float plane crashed into Puget Sound off the coast of Whidbey Island," Megan captioned a Sept. 7 Instagram photo featuring her family. "My beloved sister Lauren, brother-in-law Ross and baby nephew Remy were on that plane. To make this news even more devastating, my sister was eight months pregnant and we were expecting to welcome baby boy Luca into the world next month."
Sharing that "the last three days have been the worst of our lives," Megan added that "there are truly no words to appropriately convey the depth of our grief." In her devastating message, the actress also shared that the couple is survived by a daughter that was not onboard.
"Lauren and Ross left behind my niece who we are all holding in our hearts," she continued. "Thankfully, she was not on the plane and we ask that her name and personal information be kept private as she is a minor."
Added Megan, "The outpouring of love and support has meant so much to everyone in our family. It has been so comforting to know just how loved Lauren, Ross, Remy and Luca truly are."
Following her heartbreaking post, Megan received an outpouring of support from many celebs. Chrishell Stause wrote, "Utter heartbreak. Lifting you and your family up and praying for you all. Sending so much love your way. So incredibly sorry, Megan."
Actor Cheyenne Jackson commented, "Have not stopped thinking about your family. I love you. I'm here for you." Broadway star Stephanie J. Block added, "Your beautiful family has not left our hearts and minds since we got the news. Holding space for all who loved them and sending you so so much love, comfort and strength."