Queen Elizabeth II's Doctors Are "Concerned" for Her Health

Doctors are advising Queen Elizabeth II, 96, to remain under medical supervision following an evaluation on Sept. 8, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for Covid-19

Queen Elizabeth II will remain under the watchful eye of her physicians for the foreseeable future.

Following an evaluation on Sept. 8, Buckingham Palace shared in a statement that doctors are "concerned" for the 96-year-old monarch's health and "have recommended she remain under medical supervision."

According to the statement, the Queen, who has been experiencing mobility problems in recent months, remains "comfortable" and at her Balmoral Castle residence.

This guidance from doctors comes after a busy week for the royal, which included appointing Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister on Sept. 6.

The next day, the Queen—following doctor's orders—postponed a meeting of her virtual Privy Council advisers. 

"After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors' advice to rest," the Palace said in a statement on Sept. 7. "This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged."

After the Palace's statement about the Queen's health on Sept. 8, Truss sent a message to the royal family. 

"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime," she tweeted. "My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Queen's health has made headlines over the last year, with concerns growing during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June

 

In fact, after the first day of celebrations on June 1, she experienced "some discomfort," the Palace said at the time, leading her to miss the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3.

"Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend," the statement read. "The Queen is looking forward to participating in tonight's Beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion."

