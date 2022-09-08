Top-Rated Work Pants on Amazon That Are Stylish, Affordable & Comfortable to Wear All Day Long

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Got the memo that you'll need to return to office soon? We've got a roundup of fashion finds you'll definitely want to shop, especially if you're looking at your wardrobe thinking you could probably use some new clothes for work. If you're looking for work appropriate pants that are stylish and cool, yet comfortable to wear all day long, we found some really great options on Amazon for under $50.
If you've ever browsed through Amazon's best-sellers and trending sections, there's a good chance you've come across a pair of chic tie-waist pants from Grace Karin. The Casual High Waist Pencil Pants with Bow-Knots in particular is always on the best-sellers list. It comes in a ton of colors, has over 18,000 five-star reviews and shoppers say the pants are just as comfy as they are cute.
With fall right around the corner and more people returning to office each week, there's no better time to add some new pieces to your work wardrobe. We've rounded up some top-rated, affordable options that are definitely worth considering. Check those out below.
Grace Karin Casual High Waist Pencil Pants with Bow-Knots
Amazon reviewers are obsessed with these cute high waist pants from Grace Karin, and it's not hard to see why. The color selection is excellent with over 20 options, plus the bows at the bottom make it extra chic. These pants have over 18,000 five-star reviews, and they're on sale now for around $30.
Tronjori High Waist Palazzo Pants
These flowy high waisted pants come in a variety of colors including classics like black, camel and white, as well as more bold colors and patterns. Sizes range from x-small to 2X, with short sizes available as well. These pants have over 6,000 five-star reviews.
As one shopper wrote, "I'm so impressed by these! The quality is amazing. I love the material. Not sheer at all and super comfortable. I purchased to wear for work, but would be super cute dressed up with heels and a bodysuit for a night out. I'll be ordering in more colors as they are already a staple in my work wardrobe! I purchased the color Mocha first and it's exactly like in the photos — kind of a warm gray color. Highly recommend."
Grace Karin Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets
These super chic and highly versatile pants feature a tie front and pockets. These have over 11,000 five-star reviews and shoppers say it fits like a dream. As one wrote, "I originally saw these pants on TikTok. I'm always looking for cute work pants, so decided to order and I'm so glad I did. They are super cute and will be comfortable to wear all day. They are stretchy and not constricting at all! I'm glad I got the two pack and would definitely order again."
SweatyRocks Skinny Work Pants
These skinny-fit work pants come in a variety of patterns and colors, many of which are perfect for the upcoming fall season. These have thousands of perfect reviews with shoppers raving over how chic and comfortable they are. As one wrote, "I got so many compliments wearing these to work with a black blouse and my Dream Comfort mules. Everyone kept asking if I had a hot date after work! People are so used to seeing me dress casually because I dress for comfort but these were both comfy and stylish. Bought two more pair in different patterns!"
Yogipace Dress Pants
These pants from Yogipace were designed to be "yoga pants for the office." They're made of soft, stretchy performance knit for ultimate comfort. At the same time, they look just as sophisticated as any other pair of work pants in your closet. There are 12 colors to choose from and a wide range of sizes. They have over 7,900 five-star reviews and shoppers say they truly are the most comfortable pants for work. One shopper even wrote, "These are as close to perfect as you can get."
Lee Flex Motion Regular Fit Trouser Pant
These classic trousers from Lee are made with flexible fabric and a non-binding waistband, making them ideal for long work days. There are 15 colors to choose from including khaki, black and plaid. These have over 7,000 perfect five-star reviews, and shoppers love how these are the perfect blend of professional and comfy. Best part is, some size and color combos are on sale for less than $30.
SweatyRocks Skinny High Waisted Work Pants
If you prefer more of a skinny fit, these pants from SweatyRocks are a great option. There are many different styles to choose from, and sizes range from x-small to xx-large. There are over 6,000 five-star reviews, and shoppers say they fit just like leggings while still being professional enough for work.
DAYOUNG Bootcut Yoga Work Pants
These pants with over 7,400 five-star reviews "flatter a woman's figure to an amazing degree," wrote one Amazon reviewer. It features multiple pockets for your convenience, four way stretch, a high waist design and a flare boot leg. There are many colors to choose from.
Ginasy Pull On Dress Pants with Pockets
Amazon shoppers say these pull on dress pants from Ginasy are so comfortable and flattering. It's no wonder it has over 6,000 five-star reviews. There are six colors to choose from including black, green and khaki.
WDIRARA Stretchy Printed Pants
As one shopper wrote, these pants "fit the body good." It has over 4,300 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers love the look, versatility and fit. It comes in several colors and patterns including houndstooth, gingham and plaid. Sizes range from xx-small to 4X.
