Get This Top-Selling $44 Urban Decay Eyeshadow Palette for Just $22 Before It Sells Out

If you want more insights before you shop, read these rave reviews from Urban Decay customers.

Urban Decay Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette Palette Reviews

A shopper raved, "I got this on sale for $22 and HOLY COW what a DEAL!! I scored big time on this beauty. Such an every day staple. Easy to blend, vibrant, and gorgeous packaging."

Another reviewed, "Amazing colors for day/night makeup. I love UD eyeshadows not only for their wide range of colors, but for their excellent quality, they are smooth and run easily!"



Someone else declared, "I love these colors! They blend beautifully and the quality is on point! I'm a forever fan of Urban Decay!"



An Urban Decay customer declared, "I love this palette! Thinking about purchasing another one soon!"



Another person wrote, "Everyday reach-for item. The colors are soft and so is the powder itself, but I knew the kind of quality these palettes were already. I enjoy the way it looks and feels when I do my eye makeup with it and reminds me of being young with my first naked rose palette. The shades blend together easily and always come up with a pretty cohesive look, I love the big pans for the colors I use most!"

A happy shopper reviewed, "I never got into the naked pallets until I got this one best decision ever made I feel like it's like a remix to the first pallet of naked but even better and a lot more warm tones it's great for every day go by it now!"

Someone explained, "Actually purchased this whole palette for one shadow (dream catcher) but I use all of the shades. Beautiful!"

"I use this as my everyday palate. The colors flatter my yellow-undertones, fair skin, and brown eyes. Def give this one a try," a shopper urged.

A fan raved, "Love this palette! I love the color story, you can create lots of different looks. I like the smaller packaging and that the lightest colors are in larger pans. One of my favorite shadow palettes."



While you're shopping, check out these low-effort beauty products to save you time in the morning.