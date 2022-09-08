Where to Buy Cute & Affordable Home Decor for Fall: HomeGoods, Pottery Barn, Anthropologie & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Although it may not feel like it just yet with all this late summer heat, but fall is right around the corner. That means it's the perfect time to start getting your home ready for the new season. Now, we know giving your home a little makeover can seem pretty pricey, but that isn't necessarily the case. If you're on a budget, we've got you covered! We've rounded up a few places where you can find cute fall and Halloween home decor for under $50.

For instance, one retailer that's definitely worth checking out is HomeGoods. They have some of the cutest decor for the season, from chic glass pumpkins to spooky cool ornament wreaths. Plus, most of their items are pretty affordable with many pieces under $35. You also can't go wrong with Target, which offers cute fall candles, throw pillows, blankets and more starting at $5.

We've rounded up a few must-shop spots where you can find under $50 fall decor online, as well as a few products you may want to snag for yourself. Check those out below.