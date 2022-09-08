Watch Harry Styles Joke About Spitting on Chris Pine

"Wonderful to be back in New York," Harry said as seen in a video shared to Twitter by @cactusgirli. "I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine." He added with a laugh, "But fear not, we're back."

The moment generated quite the response from the concert audience—and Twitter users for that matter. One user wrote in a Sept. 7 tweet, "Harry Styles making fun of people who actually believed he spit on Chris Pine wasn't on my 2022 bingo card but I've enjoyed every second of it."

Another user added, "'i just popped very quickly to venice to spit on chris pine' is now my favourite ever harry styles quote, nothing will beat it."