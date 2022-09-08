David Schwimmer Trolls Jennifer Aniston Over Topless Shower Photo

Watch : David Schwimmer Breaks Silence on Jennifer Aniston Dating Rumors

That One With The Dueling Showers.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer served up some majorly nostalgic Ross and Rachel banter on social media this week, which left Friends fans saying Oh. My. God.

It all began on Sept. 4 when the actress posted a steamy snap of herself taking a shower on Instagram in promotion of her haircare line LolaVie. In the pic, captioned "Something's coming 9.8.22," along with a shower emoji, Jen faces away from the camera topless as water and subs drip down her back.

Playfully trolling his former onscreen girlfriend, David then posted his own shower photo, albeit not as peaceful, as he was pictured squinting his eyes and rocking a face full of soap.

In response to her original caption about something "coming" soon, David wrote on Sept. 7, "@jenniferaniston - a towel I hope??" Jen commented back, "Schwim!? Trying to steal my thunder!?" along with a concerned-looking emoji and heart.