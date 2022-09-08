David Schwimmer Trolls Jennifer Aniston Over Topless Shower Photo

That One With The Dueling Showers.
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer served up some majorly nostalgic Ross and Rachel banter on social media this week, which left Friends fans saying Oh. My. God.
It all began on Sept. 4 when the actress posted a steamy snap of herself taking a shower on Instagram in promotion of her haircare line LolaVie. In the pic, captioned "Something's coming 9.8.22," along with a shower emoji, Jen faces away from the camera topless as water and subs drip down her back.
Playfully trolling his former onscreen girlfriend, David then posted his own shower photo, albeit not as peaceful, as he was pictured squinting his eyes and rocking a face full of soap.
In response to her original caption about something "coming" soon, David wrote on Sept. 7, "@jenniferaniston - a towel I hope??" Jen commented back, "Schwim!? Trying to steal my thunder!?" along with a concerned-looking emoji and heart.
Jen wasn't the only one to comment on David's hilarious post. Fans went wild seeing the playful interaction between the two.
"STOP I LIVE FOR THESE INTERACTIONS," one follower wrote, while another declared, "See ? He's her lobster."
Another follower added, "come on, I thought you guys were on a break?"
Jen, 53, and David, 55, starred as the beloved on-again-off-again couple on Friends for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. And their chemistry wasn't just for the cameras. During the series' epic HBO Max reunion in 2021, David dropped the major bombshell that the two almost dated IRL.
After host James Corden commented that it was "inconceivable" to him that there weren't off-screen romances, Jen admitted, "Uh, well. I mean... David?"
He said, Yeah," before she confirmed, "The first season."
David went on to reveal that he once "had a major crush on Jen," which The Morning Show actress said "was reciprocated."
However, neither of the stars acted on their feelings, as the timing was never quite right.
"At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary," David continued. "We respected that."
But that doesn't mean the idea didn't cross their minds.
"Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, ‘It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,'" Jen recalled. "And sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop."
She added, "So, we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."
Months after the reunion, rumors swirled on social media that perhaps the two would give an off-screen romance another shot. However, David's rep shut down the "false" reports, while Jen laughed it off as just hopeful fan fiction.
"That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother," she told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021 about the rekindling rumors. "But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true."