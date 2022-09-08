Norman Reedus Says He Feared For His Life After Walking Dead On-Set Injury

Norman Reedus is no stranger to narrowly avoiding death.
After all, starring on 11 seasons of The Walking Dead equips a guy with certain amount of survivalist acumen.
However, when it came to a real-life injury Reedus sustained on the set of the series in March, he wasn't sure he was going to make it out alive.
"Oh dude, that was horrible," Reedus told Entertainment Weekly about the incident. "That whole ordeal for me personally was terrifying. I thought I was going to die."
It was revealed that Reedus had endured a head injury, though exactly what happened is still unclear.
"Norman suffered a concussion on set," an AMC spokesperson said in a statement at the time. "He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern."
While Reedus managed to return to work shortly thereafter, he now says the immediate aftermath of the injury really frightened him.
"It was very serious. It was scary," he said. "I've been hit in the face and the head a million times. I've gone through car windows, but that one rung my bell."
Reedus detailed the intense tests he was put through after the injury—and how it all impacted his equilibrium.
"I had a neurologist. I had all sorts of s--t," he revealed. "I failed the light test. I had a security guard in the driveway, just in case. I was holding onto the walls walking through the rooms. It was nuts."
Though Reedus was clearly in rough shape, his mind shifted to everybody else who would inevitably be impacted.
"You're shooting over a year, and now we're having to postpone some of the shooting because I'm lying in bed," he said. "So the guilt of me not being at work and people are like, 'Are we going to go a week over? Are we going two weeks over?' That was bothering me."
Lucky for Reedus—and Walking Dead fans!—he made a swift recovery and made it back to film the series finale on March 30.
The second half of The Walking Dead's 11th and final season premieres Oct. 2 on AMC.