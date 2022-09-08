Lizzo Reveals Boyfriend Myke Wright’s Unique Nickname for Her

Watch : Lizzo Kisses Tyson Beckford in 2 Be Loved Music Video

Lizzo's boyfriend's sweet nickname for her is special.

The "About Damn Time" singer gushed about her boyfriend Myke Wright during a Sept. 7 appearance on Audacy Check In, where she revealed what "cute" name he calls her by.

"Well, I am in love," Lizzo said. "He has own name for me. He calls me Melly."

Lizzo—whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson—called Myke "creative" and said he's the first guy to call her Melly.

The "Good as Hell" rapper has been spotted with Myke, a comedian and actor, at various outings in Los Angeles this year. During an April interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM Radio Andy, Lizzo finally put the rumors to rest by confirming that she was still seeing the mystery man she had been spotted with at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood in February.

She also shared during the interview that her fame has not impacted her relationship.