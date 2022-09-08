Lizzo Reveals Boyfriend Myke Wright’s Unique Nickname for Her

Lizzo gushed about her “creative” boyfriend Myke Wright and the special nickname he calls her by.

Lizzo's boyfriend's sweet nickname for her is special. 

The "About Damn Time" singer gushed about her boyfriend Myke Wright during a Sept. 7 appearance on Audacy Check In, where she revealed what "cute" name he calls her by.

"Well, I am in love," Lizzo said. "He has own name for me. He calls me Melly."

Lizzo—whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson—called Myke "creative" and said he's the first guy to call her Melly.

The "Good as Hell" rapper has been spotted with Myke, a comedian and actor, at various outings in Los Angeles this year. During an April interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM Radio Andy, Lizzo finally put the rumors to rest by confirming that she was still seeing the mystery man she had been spotted with at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood in February.

She also shared during the interview that her fame has not impacted her relationship.

"If you have the right person, no, not at all," she said. "It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does."

The musician shared that her boyfriend showed up at her Saturday Night Live hosting gig in April, where she joked about dating "every little white boy in Hollywood."

"They think I'm collecting members of One Direction like Infinity Stones," she said during her opening monologue. "I even heard a rumor that I'm pregnant with Chris Evans' baby. I have no idea where that one started."

Lizzo hinted at being "a little bit" in love in a February Variety interview and teased that she's challenging those feelings in her new album, Special released on July 15.

"It is a love album," she said. "I'm shocked."

