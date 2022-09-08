All the Bombshells From Elon Musk's Twitter Hearing

Watch : Elon Musk Weighs In on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial

Elon Musk's legal battle with Twitter wages on.

Attorneys for the Tesla co-founder—who is being sued for backing out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform—faced off against Twitter's legal team during a Sept. 6 hearing in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Both sides made oral arguments in front of a judge and presented several key findings into their respective cases, including text messages Musk allegedly sent after announcing his plans to purchase the communications company.

Before the hearing, Musk and his attorneys requested that Twitter's trial be pushed back until November, claiming it had become "blindingly obvious" that the "current schedule no longer works." He also sought to amend his sealed countersuit against Twitter in light of recent allegations over the company's cybersecurity practices.

From Musk's "World War III" concerns to his legal team's "suboptimal" efforts, here are the biggest bombshells from the hearing.