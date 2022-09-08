The Precious Way Julia Roberts Honored Her 3 Children With Red Carpet Gown

Watch : Julia Roberts' Twins Phinnaeus & Hazel Turn 17!

Julia Roberts is a mom before she's a movie star.

The iconic actress gave a special shoutout to her children as she walked the red carpet at the world premiere of Ticket to Paradise in London.

On Sept. 7, Julia arrived to the event in a custom Alexander McQueen black lace dress adorned with the crystallized initials and birthdays of her son Henry, 15, and 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus—whom she shares with husband of nearly 20 years Danny Moder.

The sentimental style piece also included the words "Hope," "Darling" and "Love," an arrow-stricken heart design and the year "2002," the year she and Danny tied the knot. She completed the look with an Alexander McQueen cropped black blazer, her reddish-brunette locks down and wavy and her signature mega-watt smile.

The Oscar winner was joined on the red carpet by co-star and co-producer George Clooney—who wore a dapper navy suit—and his wife Amal Clooney.