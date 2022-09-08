The Precious Way Julia Roberts Honored Her 3 Children With Red Carpet Gown

Julia Roberts is a mom before she's a movie star.
The iconic actress gave a special shoutout to her children as she walked the red carpet at the world premiere of Ticket to Paradise in London.
On Sept. 7, Julia arrived to the event in a custom Alexander McQueen black lace dress adorned with the crystallized initials and birthdays of her son Henry, 15, and 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus—whom she shares with husband of nearly 20 years Danny Moder.
The sentimental style piece also included the words "Hope," "Darling" and "Love," an arrow-stricken heart design and the year "2002," the year she and Danny tied the knot. She completed the look with an Alexander McQueen cropped black blazer, her reddish-brunette locks down and wavy and her signature mega-watt smile.
The Oscar winner was joined on the red carpet by co-star and co-producer George Clooney—who wore a dapper navy suit—and his wife Amal Clooney.
Julia, 54, famously put her career in Hollywood on the back burner to focus on her family when she became a mom in 2004.
"By the time we had kids, I had accomplished things and felt secure about that part of my life," she told the Wall Street Journal in 2014. "I was so joyful moving into the family phase of my life in a sincere way."
In fact, "for a long time," she continued, the kids "weren't even aware that I had a job because I was home so much."
Acknowledging her own fame, Julia said her kids didn't really grasp her A+ status in Hollywood, only seeing her as "mom."
"I don't think they will ever have a true sense of that," she told Oprah Winfrey in a sit-down with the media mogul for Harper's Bazaar in 2018. "I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am."'
Julia recalled that after mulling it over, they then asked her, "Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?"
Julia's kids have clearly caught on now. Just last year, Julia's daughter Hazel made her own red carpet appearance at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival for the screening of Sean Penn's thriller, Flag Day, on which her dad served as cinematographer.