Fall Must-Haves From Nordstrom Rack Starting at $10

These styles from UGG, Free People, Madewell, and more are up to 80% off and so chic for fall.

By Carly Shihadeh Sep 08, 2022 11:00 AMTags
E-Comm: Nordstrom Rack Fall FindsGetty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

What are we most excited for about fall and why is it the beautifully cozy fall fashion? We're looking forward to updating our wardrobe with crisp-weather-chic looks even more than the return of colorful leaves and all things pumpkin flavored.

From UGG to Free People to Madewell and more, all of our favorite brands that we can always rely on to nail the fall aesthetic are available at Nordstrom Rack now. The best part? Many of them are discounted by up to 80%. If you're looking to add to your wardrobe, updating it with chic looks that will keep you on-trend this season, you've come to the right place.

Scroll below for the most fashionable fall finds from Nordstrom Rack that start at just $10.

These Amazon Clogs Are Fall’s It-Girl Shoe

UGG Classic Slipper

Everyone needs a great pair of UGGs for fall and winter. They're cozy, and this mini height is trending now. The best part? These ones from Nordstrom Rack are 30% off now, and they also come in black and chestnut.

$100
$70
Nordstrom Rack

Faux Leather One Button Peak Lapel Blazer

If there's one piece you need to stay on-trend this fall, it's a leather blazer. Luckily, this one is on sale for 58% off now.

$120
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Wayf x Emma Rose Samantha Ruched Long Sleeve Velvet Crop Top

Hello, 80% off! We can't wait to wear this $10 velvet top under a leather jacket to a chic restaurant or happy hour with our friends.

$49
$10
Nordstrom Rack

T Tahari Cable Stitch Turtleneck Sweater

You can't go wrong with cable knit in fall, and the puffy sleeves on this style is a modern take on the classic. We can't believe this sweater is on sale now for 67% off, and it comes in three other colors.

$78
$25
Nordstrom Rack

RDI Buffalo Plaid Shacket

Hop on the shacket trend with this one that's 70% off and comes in four different colors.

$135
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Blaze Lug Sole Penny Loafer

These $100 loafers are on sale for just $55. These will be a great purchase, as everyone needs a pair of chunky loafers this fall, and they come in three colors.

$100
$55
Nordstrom Rack

Sweet Romeo Intarsia Star Print Cardigan

This chic cardigan looks expensive, but it's just $33. We love the unique star print. 

$33
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Polo Henley Wool Blend Pullover Sweater

Madewell styles will last forever, and their sweaters always feel so cozy, soft, and scrumptious. This dark cabernet color and the collar are trending right now. The best part? This Madewell style is on sale at Nordstrom Rack. Score!

$90
$56
Nordstrom Rack

Love Tree Varsity Cable Knit Sweater Vest

The preppy trend will be huge for fall, so that means you'll see sweater vests everywhere. This one is adorable, and it's just $17.

$17
Nordstrom Rack

Bobeau Chevron Waist Knit Shawl Cardigan

Make a chic statement this season and stay cozy in this long cardigan

$82
$33
Nordstrom Rack

Sweet Romeo Long Sleeve Ribbed Duster Cardigan

We think this will be your go-to sweater to stay warm and cozy this season, as it will go with basically everything. It also comes in chocolate, dark blue, and a gorgeous taupe color.

$33
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Marisol Flat

Rock the balletcore trend with this versatile shoe that comes in 14 chic colors.

$70
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Plaid Boyfriend Blazer

A chic blazer that's 49% off? Immediately yes.

$99
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Cece Collared Sweater

Scallop trim is the prettiest feminine detail that is trending for fall. We love this sweater that is 55% off now.

$89
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Abound Puffer Jacket

Here's a $20 puffer that you're going to want to get in each of its four colors and wear from fall until winter.

$50
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Golden Road Cotton Cardigan

Anytime we can find Free People on sale, it's a win, especially when it's a unique, trendy piece like this ruffly cardigan. This color is perfect for fall.

$78
$45
Nordstrom Rack

By Design Rocco Plaid Notch Lapel Jacket

This gorgeous coat is 52% off now, and it comes in six different colors and patterns.

$74
$35
Nordstrom Rack

Abound Oversized Sustainable Denim Crop Jacket

Here's the perfect, classic piece to transition from summer to fall, and it's just $30. 

$40
$30
Nordstrom Rack

For more fall fashion must-haves, check out: 11 Fall Fashion Finds I Can't Believe Are From Amazon

