Fall Must-Haves From Nordstrom Rack Starting at $10

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

What are we most excited for about fall and why is it the beautifully cozy fall fashion? We're looking forward to updating our wardrobe with crisp-weather-chic looks even more than the return of colorful leaves and all things pumpkin flavored.

From UGG to Free People to Madewell and more, all of our favorite brands that we can always rely on to nail the fall aesthetic are available at Nordstrom Rack now. The best part? Many of them are discounted by up to 80%. If you're looking to add to your wardrobe, updating it with chic looks that will keep you on-trend this season, you've come to the right place.

Scroll below for the most fashionable fall finds from Nordstrom Rack that start at just $10.