Exclusive

Nat Wolff Recalls “Horrible” Experience Watching Co-Star Cara Delevingne Deal With Paparazzi

In an interview with E! News’ The Rundown Nat Wolff revealed that watching his Paper Towns co-star Cara Delevingne encounter paparazzi made him avoid them.

By Daisy Maldonado Sep 08, 2022 12:53 AMTags
CelebritiesCara Delevingnesnapchat rundownErin Lim
Watch: Nat and Alex Wolff Dish on Cara Delevingne's Beatboxing Skills

Nat Wolff is opening up about a traumatic time. 

In an interview with E! News' The Rundown, the Fault in Our Stars actor and his brother Alex Wolff chatted about their previous experience with paparazzi. For Nat, he recalled having a particularly terrible time while filming Paper Towns with Cara Delevingne

"I mean, it's really, really horrible," Nat told host Erin Lim Rhodes. "During Paper Towns, I think what happened is it was the only time in my life where I was being followed around."

While he found this to be "just a little bit annoying" Nat shared that watching paparazzi follow Cara around was difficult. "I remember watching it happening to Cara and it was horrible," Nat noted. "I mean, she couldn't leave her house."

Alex admitted that paparazzi attention seems "worse in England," which Nat agreed with.

"England's the worst I've ever seen," Alex said. "They were doing it some to me, but mostly to Asa [Butterfield] when I was there and there was one time where they like cornered him against the car and it was really scary." 

read
Cara Delevingne Is Ready to Teach You About Sex With New Series

While dealing with the paparazzi behind-the-scenes of filming Paper Towns was rough, Nat shared that he is still close friends with Cara. 

"I got to go to her house for some awards after party recently and I ended up in a jam session where she beatboxed and Usher was playing the drums," he said. "I was playing piano."

Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

2

Watch Harry Styles Joke About Spitting on Chris Pine

3

Find Out the Big Twist Revealed at the End of The Bachelorette

He even shared that he would be down to having the Only Murders in the Building star appear in one of his songs. 

"Of course," he said when asked if Cara would have an open invite to beatbox in a future track. "She's amazing beatboxer."

Nat and Alex Wolff's new single "All Over You" is out now, their new album "Table For Two" is out early 2023.

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

2

Find Out the Big Twist Revealed at the End of The Bachelorette

3

See Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel to 1st Grade in Must-See Pic

4

Watch Harry Styles Joke About Spitting on Chris Pine

5

Zac Efron Reveals Shattered Jaw Led to His Face Transformation

Latest News

These Ted Lasso Quotes Will Remind You to Always Believe

Watch Harry Styles Joke About Spitting on Chris Pine

David Schwimmer Trolls Jennifer Aniston Over Topless Shower Photo

Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Feared For His Life After Injury

Lizzo Reveals Boyfriend Myke Wright’s Unique Nickname for Her

All the Bombshells From Elon Musk's Twitter Hearing

The Sweet Way Julia Roberts Honored Her 3 Kids With Red Carpet Gown