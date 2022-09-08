Nat Wolff Recalls “Horrible” Experience Watching Co-Star Cara Delevingne Deal With Paparazzi

Watch : Nat and Alex Wolff Dish on Cara Delevingne's Beatboxing Skills

Nat Wolff is opening up about a traumatic time.

In an interview with E! News' The Rundown, the Fault in Our Stars actor and his brother Alex Wolff chatted about their previous experience with paparazzi. For Nat, he recalled having a particularly terrible time while filming Paper Towns with Cara Delevingne.

"I mean, it's really, really horrible," Nat told host Erin Lim Rhodes. "During Paper Towns, I think what happened is it was the only time in my life where I was being followed around."

While he found this to be "just a little bit annoying" Nat shared that watching paparazzi follow Cara around was difficult. "I remember watching it happening to Cara and it was horrible," Nat noted. "I mean, she couldn't leave her house."

Alex admitted that paparazzi attention seems "worse in England," which Nat agreed with.

"England's the worst I've ever seen," Alex said. "They were doing it some to me, but mostly to Asa [Butterfield] when I was there and there was one time where they like cornered him against the car and it was really scary."