Nat Wolff Recalls “Horrible” Experience Watching Co-Star Cara Delevingne Deal With Paparazzi

Nat Wolff is opening up about a traumatic time.
In an interview with E! News' The Rundown, the Fault in Our Stars actor and his brother Alex Wolff chatted about their previous experience with paparazzi. For Nat, he recalled having a particularly terrible time while filming Paper Towns with Cara Delevingne.
"I mean, it's really, really horrible," Nat told host Erin Lim Rhodes. "During Paper Towns, I think what happened is it was the only time in my life where I was being followed around."
While he found this to be "just a little bit annoying" Nat shared that watching paparazzi follow Cara around was difficult. "I remember watching it happening to Cara and it was horrible," Nat noted. "I mean, she couldn't leave her house."
Alex admitted that paparazzi attention seems "worse in England," which Nat agreed with.
"England's the worst I've ever seen," Alex said. "They were doing it some to me, but mostly to Asa [Butterfield] when I was there and there was one time where they like cornered him against the car and it was really scary."
While dealing with the paparazzi behind-the-scenes of filming Paper Towns was rough, Nat shared that he is still close friends with Cara.
"I got to go to her house for some awards after party recently and I ended up in a jam session where she beatboxed and Usher was playing the drums," he said. "I was playing piano."
He even shared that he would be down to having the Only Murders in the Building star appear in one of his songs.
"Of course," he said when asked if Cara would have an open invite to beatbox in a future track. "She's amazing beatboxer."
Nat and Alex Wolff's new single "All Over You" is out now, their new album "Table For Two" is out early 2023.