Kelly Stafford Reveals the Side of Husband Matthew Stafford You Won't See on Game Day

Matthew Stafford is a man of many talents.

Sure, he can lead the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl victory. And yes, he has helped build an unbreakable 7-year marriage with his college sweetheart Kelly Stafford.

But as the NFL kicks off a brand-new season Sept. 8 on NBC, Matthew's wife is proving to fans that the quarterback's greatest accomplishment is raising four daughters, including 5-year-old twins Chandler and Sawyer, Hunter, 4, and Tyler Hall, 2.

"He is the softest, most patient man," Kelly exclusively shared with E! News just one day before the Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills at Sofi Stadium. "My dad always said one of the most important relationships in life is a father-daughter relationship just because of the confidence your dad can give you."

She continued, "I am so grateful that I ended up with Matthew because he sets such an incredible example as to the partner they should want to be with."

While the Stafford's off-season was cut short this past summer (one of the few downsides to becoming Super Bowl champions), Kelly said her family was still able to enjoy plenty of quality time together.