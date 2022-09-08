Anna Kendrick Recalls Experiencing Emotional Abuse in Past Relationship

Anna Kendrick revealed why playing the character of a woman experiencing emotional abuse "resonated" with her.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Sep 08, 2022 12:35 AMTags
MoviesAnna KendrickCelebrities
Watch: Anna Kendrick Gives an Inside Look at Her "Love Life"

Anna Kendrick is sharing the reason why her performance in Alice, Darling "resonated" with her.

The Pitch Perfect actress shared that playing the character of Alice, a woman experiencing emotional abuse at the hands of her boyfriend, held a special significance for her.

"I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse," she said in an interview with People published Sept. 7. "I think my rep sent it to me, because he knew what I'd been dealing with and sent it along. Because he was like, 'This sort of speaks to everything that you've been talking to me about.'"

Kendrick shared more about the former relationship, but declined to name who she was referring to.

"I was in a situation where I loved and trusted this person more than I trusted myself," she explained. "So when that person is telling you that you have a distorted sense of reality and that you are impossible and that all the stuff that you think is going on is not going on, your life gets really confusing really quickly."

Kendrick continued, "And I was in a situation where, at the end, I had the unique experience of finding out that everything I thought was going on was in fact going on. So I had this kind of springboard for feeling and recovery that a lot of people don't get."

photos
Stars Who Took Steps to Prioritize Mental Health

The Up In The Air star said that reassessing what had "really happened" in her relationship was "the hardest task of my adult life" and that her body still thinks it was her fault.

"So even with this concrete jumping off point for me, to walk out of that relationship knowing that I wasn't crazy," she added, "it's incredible the way that recovery has been so challenging."

Alice, Darling gave Kendrick an opportunity to reflect on her own experiences.

Lionsgate

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

2

Find Out the Big Twist Revealed at the End of The Bachelorette

3

Why Fans Think Florence Pugh’s Glam Team Is Weighing in on the Drama

"It felt really distinct in that I had, frankly, seen a lot of movies about abusive or toxic relationships, and it didn't really look like what was happening to me," Kendrick said. "It kind of helped me normalize and minimize what was happening to me, because I thought, 'Well, if I was in an abusive relationship, it would look like that.'"

Alice, Darling will have its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11. The film, directed by Mary Nighy, co-stars Charlie Carrick, Wunmi Mosaku, Kaniehtiio Horn and Mark Winnick

For more information on domestic abuse or to get help for yourself or someone you love, visit the website for The National Domestic Violence Hotline (http://www.thehotline.org/) or call 1-800-799-7233.

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

2

Find Out the Big Twist Revealed at the End of The Bachelorette

3

Why Fans Think Florence Pugh’s Glam Team Is Weighing in on the Drama

4

Teacher Eliza Fletcher's Family Speaks Out on Her Death

5
Exclusive

Bachelorette's Jesse Palmer Says a "Controversy" Is Coming

Latest News

Exclusive

Nat Wolff Recalls Watching Co-Star Cara Delevinge Deal With Paparazzi

Anna Kendrick Recalls Emotional Abuse From Past Relationship

Exclusive

Armie Hammer's Aunt "Wasn't Shocked" by Rape Allegation Against Him

How Michael Fishman Will Be Written Out of The Conners

Lord of the Rings Stars Stand Up for Rings of Power Cast

How Meghan Markle Gave Her Signature Messy Bun a Chic Update

See Prince George, Louis & Princess Charlotte Head to Their New School