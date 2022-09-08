Anna Kendrick Recalls Experiencing Emotional Abuse in Past Relationship

Watch : Anna Kendrick Gives an Inside Look at Her "Love Life"

Anna Kendrick is sharing the reason why her performance in Alice, Darling "resonated" with her.

The Pitch Perfect actress shared that playing the character of Alice, a woman experiencing emotional abuse at the hands of her boyfriend, held a special significance for her.

"I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse," she said in an interview with People published Sept. 7. "I think my rep sent it to me, because he knew what I'd been dealing with and sent it along. Because he was like, 'This sort of speaks to everything that you've been talking to me about.'"

Kendrick shared more about the former relationship, but declined to name who she was referring to.

"I was in a situation where I loved and trusted this person more than I trusted myself," she explained. "So when that person is telling you that you have a distorted sense of reality and that you are impossible and that all the stuff that you think is going on is not going on, your life gets really confusing really quickly."

Kendrick continued, "And I was in a situation where, at the end, I had the unique experience of finding out that everything I thought was going on was in fact going on. So I had this kind of springboard for feeling and recovery that a lot of people don't get."