Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

Watch : Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!

Get ready to return to the ballroom floor.

The official cast list for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars—which will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+—is finally here and chock-full of television and film favorites. Specifically, the casting news, which was announced Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, includes one of the current Bachelorettes, a Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay and a Cruel Intentions star. That's right, season 31 will include The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, RHONJ staple Teresa Giudice and movie star Selma Blair.

And that's just a taste of the star power appearing this season, as the cast has been rounded out with country star Jessie James Decker, RuPaul's Drag Race fan favorite Shangela, Sex and the City alum Jason Lewis, 90210 star Trevor Donovan, fitness model Joseph Baena, comedian Wayne Brady, "No Air" singer Jordin Sparks, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, The D'Amelio Show's Heidi D'Amelio, CODA actor Daniel Durant, Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino, Charlie's Angels alum Cheryl Ladd and Good Morning America contributor Sam Champion.