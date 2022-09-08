Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

Dancing With the Stars' season 31 cast was announced Sept. 8. Find out which celebrities and dancing professionals have been paired for the new season, which premieres Sept. 19 on Disney+.

By Alyssa Ray Sep 08, 2022 12:30 PMTags
TVDancing With The StarsTyra BanksDisneyCelebrities
Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!

Get ready to return to the ballroom floor.

The official cast list for season 31 of Dancing With the Starswhich will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+—is finally here and chock-full of television and film favorites. Specifically, the casting news, which was announced Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, includes one of the current Bachelorettes, a Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay and a Cruel Intentions star. That's right, season 31 will include The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, RHONJ staple Teresa Giudice and movie star Selma Blair.

And that's just a taste of the star power appearing this season, as the cast has been rounded out with country star Jessie James Decker, RuPaul's Drag Race fan favorite Shangela, Sex and the City alum Jason Lewis, 90210 star Trevor Donovan, fitness model Joseph Baena, comedian Wayne Brady, "No Air" singer Jordin Sparks, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, The D'Amelio Show's Heidi D'Amelio, CODA actor Daniel Durant, Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino, Charlie's Angels alum Cheryl Ladd and Good Morning America contributor Sam Champion.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

While DWTS may have a new home, cast and co-host (shout out to Alfonso Ribeiro), one thing has stayed the same: The judging panel is once again made up of Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Tyra Banks has also returned as co-host.

For a closer look at the season 31 cast and their dancing pro partners, keep reading:

Getty Images/ABC
Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son is partnering with Daniella Karagach for season 31.

Getty Images/ABC
Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

The movie star is hitting the ballroom floor with Sasha Farber.

Getty Images/ABC
Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

The Whose Line Is It Anyway? alum is ready to cha-cha with Witney Carson.

Getty Images/ABC
Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke

The Good Morning America contributor will be dancing with Cheryl Burke.

Getty Images
Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

The TikTok star has found her dance partner: Mark Ballas!

Getty Images/ABC
Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

Charli's mom has entered the competition and is dancing with Artem Chigvintsev.

Getty Images/ABC
Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

The country star is ready to giddy up and hit the dance floor with Alan Bersten.

Getty Images/ABC
Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

The 90210 alum will show off his dance moves alongside Emma Slater.

Getty Images/ABC
Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

The CODA actor is partnering up with Britt Stewart for the new season.

Getty Images/ABC
Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov

From flipping tables to throwing dance moves, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is partnering with Pasha Pashkov on DWTS.

Getty Images/Instagram
Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

Meet the Jersey Shore star's DWTS partner, Koko Iwasaki.

Getty Images
Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel

Forget Charlie! This Charlie's Angels alum has partnered up with Louis van Amstel.

Getty Images
Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd

The Sex and the City star will heat up the dance floor with Peta Murgatroyd.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; ABC
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

The RuPaul's Drag Race fan favorite will compete for the Mirrorball trophy next to Gleb Savchenko.

Alberto Rodriguez/Shutterstock; ABC
Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

The American Idol alum is no stranger to competition, so her partner Brandon Armstrong is pretty lucky.

ABC
Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

The Bachelorette has accepted this rose dance partner: Val Chmerkovskiy!

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Head to Queen's Side Amid Health Concerns

2

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

3

Olivia Wilde Slams Rumor She Left Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles

4

The Queen Gets Well-Wishes From Supporters Amid Health Concerns

5

Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

Latest News

Exclusive

Kelly Clarkson Shares How She's Evolved Since American Idol

Exclusive

Why Lost's Matthew Fox Returned to Acting After 7-Year Hiatus

Rian Johnson Ups the Ante in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Olivia Wilde Slams Rumor She Left Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Head to Queen's Side Amid Health Concerns

The Queen Gets Well-Wishes From Supporters Amid Health Concerns

Get $44 Urban Decay Eyeshadow Palettes for $22 Before They Sell Out