Armie Hammer's Aunt Says She "Wasn't Shocked" by Rape Allegation Against Him

Watch : Armie Hammer's Aunt Not Surprised By Abuse Allegations

Casey Hammer is sharing her thoughts on the allegations against her nephew, actor Armie Hammer.

Upon learning of sexual assault and rape allegations made against the Call My By Your Name star by a former partner, Casey exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop that she "wasn't shocked" by the news given her family's dark past. That past is explored in the new discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer, which premiered September 2.

"You don't just wake up one morning and say, 'I'm gonna be a monster.' It's a learned behavior," she told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker, adding, "My family's evil."

Armie Hammer has denied the accusations and maintains all sexual experiences were consensual.

Casey—who is the sister of Armie's father Michael Armand Hammer—recalled her own past abuse she allegedly experienced at the hands of her father, Julian Hammer, on Daily Pop, saying, "The fact that I was 11 years old and I'm holding a phone book while my father shot at me, it's like that was a normal experience for me.