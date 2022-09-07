How Michael Fishman Will Be Written Out of The Conners

Watch : "The Conners" Sneak Peek: Is Roseanne Watching Dan From the Beyond?

D.J. Conner is shipping out of The Conners.

On Aug. 29, it was revealed that Michael Fishman—who starred as D.J. on all 10 seasons of Roseanne and all four seasons of spin-off The Conners—would not be returning for season five in the fall.

Now, we know his fate.

"He's visiting [his wife Geena], who right now is stationed overseas," The Conners executive producer Bruce Helford told TVLine. "She was involved in the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and she is still overseas on assignment, so he is going to be going over and spending time with his wife."

Helford said D.J.'s departure will be "addressed in the first few episodes."

Geena, played by Maya Lynne Robinson, was a regular cast member on season one of The Conners and returned for an appearance in the season three finale. It does not appear that Geena will actually be making an appearance in accordance with D.J.'s exit.