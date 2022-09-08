She-Hulk’s Tatiana Maslany and Ginger Gonzaga Explain How Their Own Dating History Influenced Show

Watch : She-Hulk Cast Dishes on Online Dating

Dating sucks—even for superheroes.

On Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Tatiana Maslany plays the titular She-Hulk (a.k.a. Jennifer Walters), and while she's plenty busy fighting corruption in and out of the courtroom, she's got one major problem that not even she can solve: being a single person on a dating app in your 30s.

Despite Jennifer's struggles, you might ask yourself: What could beloved Emmy-winning actress Tatiana Maslany possibly know about dating people online?

As it turns out, quite a bit!

"I definitely did that for a while. It's surreal," Tatiana exclusively told E! News. "It's an odd way to date when so much of attraction is the sussing out of each other in physical form. You shortcut to, ‘We know we're attracted to each other, so let's just do this.' But there's something about the tension of, ‘Is this a thing?' that I love."

When conversations shifted off the app and Tatiana would meet these potential suitors in person, she faced a very familiar struggle.

"It's so different when your body is there because then you're sweating or you're nervous or your heart's pounding," she said. "I used to get so nervous on dates. I'd have to be like, ‘It's okay, this is what being alive is.' It's intense."

We love a relatable member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Fortunately for her, Tatiana can put the dating apps away. In August, she revealed she married Locke & Key actor Brendan Hines in a secret ceremony.