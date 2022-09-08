She-Hulk’s Tatiana Maslany and Ginger Gonzaga Explain How Their Own Dating History Influenced Show

Dating sucks—even for superheroes.
On Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Tatiana Maslany plays the titular She-Hulk (a.k.a. Jennifer Walters), and while she's plenty busy fighting corruption in and out of the courtroom, she's got one major problem that not even she can solve: being a single person on a dating app in your 30s.
Despite Jennifer's struggles, you might ask yourself: What could beloved Emmy-winning actress Tatiana Maslany possibly know about dating people online?
As it turns out, quite a bit!
"I definitely did that for a while. It's surreal," Tatiana exclusively told E! News. "It's an odd way to date when so much of attraction is the sussing out of each other in physical form. You shortcut to, ‘We know we're attracted to each other, so let's just do this.' But there's something about the tension of, ‘Is this a thing?' that I love."
When conversations shifted off the app and Tatiana would meet these potential suitors in person, she faced a very familiar struggle.
"It's so different when your body is there because then you're sweating or you're nervous or your heart's pounding," she said. "I used to get so nervous on dates. I'd have to be like, ‘It's okay, this is what being alive is.' It's intense."
We love a relatable member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe!
Fortunately for her, Tatiana can put the dating apps away. In August, she revealed she married Locke & Key actor Brendan Hines in a secret ceremony.
On She-Hulk, Jennifer has a wingwoman in the form of Ginger Gonzaga, who plays Jennifer's best friend Nikki Ramos. On She-Hulk, Nikki helps Jennifer craft the perfect dating profile and starts swiping on her behalf which, coincidentally, later eerily played out in Ginger's own life.
"That scene is a very natural scene. It's funny," Ginger told E! News. "I had an experience with my best friend after we had shot She-Hulk. One of my best friends, Aisling Bey, we were at dinner and not knowing anything about She-Hulk or the scenes that we had done, she grabbed my phone, got onto my dating app and was like, ‘No, no, no.' Literally being Nikki!"
As for what Ginger remembers about the experience, well, she said it didn't feel great stepping into Jennifer's shoes.
"The roles are reversed and I don't want to be in this situation!" she recalled. "This is insanely uncomfortable. We're at this restaurant with a bunch of people around and she was like, ‘This person, they're wearing a hat. You can't do this. You need smiles!' She was going through messaging people. Literally what Nikki is doing on the show."
OK, but outside of that experience, how does Ginger actually feel about being back on the dating apps?
"Oh, it's garbage. It's the worst," she said. "I wasn't for a long time. I was in a relationship for a long time, so now I'm like, ‘What is online dating? What is this weird thing?'"
We're all in this together, Ginger.
Find out if Jennifer finds love—or at least gets a good story out of it—when new episodes of She Hulk: Attorney at Law drop Thursdays on Disney+.