Tom Brady's Cutest Moments With His Kids Will Win Over Any Football Fan

Watch : Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Admits She Didn't Always Love Football

The ruling on the field stands: Tom Brady and his kids are all-stars!

With the NFL season officially kicking off, Sunday Night Football is back on NBC with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing off against the Dallas Cowboys Sept. 11.

While some may be curious to see Tom back in action after his brief hiatus in August, others are hoping to spot his supportive family in the stands including son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with wife Gisele Bündchen, and son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"I have a freshman in high school that is playing football," the 5-time Super Bowl MVP said during the Sept. 5 episode of the Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast. "I have a 12-year-old that is going through his life. I have a 9-year-old that is going through her life."

The 45-year-old BRADY designer added, "I have a lot of things that are really important, off-field pursuits and goals that [I'm] trying to maximize."