How Lord of the Rings Stars Are Standing Up For Rings of Power Cast After Racist Comments

Watch : The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - EXCLUSIVE Interview

Middle-earth is showing a united front.

After two actors from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Ismael Cruz Córdova and Lenny Henry, to be exact, revealed they had been subjected to racist abuse online, cast members from the original Peter Jackson trilogy showed their support for the stars.

On Sept, 7, Elijah Wood, who played Frodo Baggins in the trilogy, tweeted a photo of himself and co-stars Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd, who played Merry Brandybuck and Pippin Took, respectively.

In the photo, the actors are all wearing custom shirts reading "You Are All Welcome Here" in Elvish with ears of the various Middle-earth races in all different skin tones.

Sean Astin, who played Samwise Gamgee, also posted a photo of himself in a hat with the same design on Sept. 7.

The apparel, designed by Don Marshall, is available for purchase on the artist's website and 50% of the proceeds will be donated to "a charity that supports POC."

In addition, Córdova and Henry received support from their own cast mates in the form of a group statement posted to Córdova's Instagram on Sept. 7.

"We, the cast of Rings of Power, stand together in absolute solidarity and against the relentless racism, threats, harassment and abuse some of the cast, like myself, are being subjected to on a daily basis," the statement read in part. "We refuse to ignore it or tolerate it."