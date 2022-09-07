How Lord of the Rings Stars Are Standing Up For Rings of Power Cast After Racist Comments

After two Rings of Power stars revealed they had been subjected to racist abuse online, actors from the original Lord of the Rings franchise spoke out. Find out what they said.

By Daniel Trainor Sep 07, 2022 11:19 PMTags
TVElijah WoodThe Lord of the RingsCelebrities
Watch: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - EXCLUSIVE Interview

Middle-earth is showing a united front. 

After two actors from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of PowerIsmael Cruz Córdova and Lenny Henry, to be exact, revealed they had been subjected to racist abuse online, cast members from the original Peter Jackson trilogy showed their support for the stars.

On Sept, 7, Elijah Wood, who played Frodo Baggins in the trilogy, tweeted a photo of himself and co-stars Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd, who played Merry Brandybuck and Pippin Took, respectively.

In the photo, the actors are all wearing custom shirts reading "You Are All Welcome Here" in Elvish with ears of the various Middle-earth races in all different skin tones.

Sean Astin, who played Samwise Gamgee, also posted a photo of himself in a hat with the same design on Sept. 7.

The apparel, designed by Don Marshall, is available for purchase on the artist's website and 50% of the proceeds will be donated to "a charity that supports POC."

In addition, Córdova and Henry received support from their own cast mates in the form of a group statement posted to Córdova's Instagram on Sept. 7.

"We, the cast of Rings of Power, stand together in absolute solidarity and against the relentless racism, threats, harassment and abuse some of the cast, like myself, are being subjected to on a daily basis," the statement read in part. "We refuse to ignore it or tolerate it."

photos
The Cast of The Lord of the Rings Then and Now

This show of support comes a week after Cordova, who plays Arondir on the Prime Video series, told Esquire that his social media inboxes have been flooded with messages that feature "pure and vicious hate speech." According to Cordova, the harassment started following his casting announcement. which was made two years ago.

"I fought so hard for this role for this very reason," he said. "I felt that I could carry that torch. I made sure that my elf was the most Elven, the most incredible, because I knew this was coming."

Henry, who plays Sadoc Burrows on Rings of Power, expressed similar experiences in an interview with The Times on Aug. 28.

"In worlds of dragons and elves," Burrows pondered, "why is the casting of a black man the limit at which fantasy fans are prepared to suspend their disbelief?"

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

2

Why Fans Think Florence Pugh’s Glam Team Is Weighing in on the Drama

3

Lord of the Rings Stars Stand Up for Rings of Power Cast

The stories of Córdova and Henry mirror comments recently made by House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint

The actor, who plays Corlys Velaryon on the HBO epic, faced similar abuse online after his casting was announced.

"When I got the gig, I literally was like, 'It's just another role because I have Black friends who had small parts or recurring parts in [Thrones],'" Toussaint told The Hollywood Reporter Aug. 15. "I didn't realize it was a bigger deal until I was racially abused on social media when it was announced. Yeah, that s--t happened."

New episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power drop Fridays on Prime Video.

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

2

Why Fans Think Florence Pugh’s Glam Team Is Weighing in on the Drama

3

Lord of the Rings Stars Stand Up for Rings of Power Cast

4

Christina Haack & Husband Josh Hall Have a Wedding Ceremony in Hawaii

5

See Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel to 1st Grade in Must-See Pic

Latest News

How Michael Fishman Will Be Written Out of The Conners

Lord of the Rings Stars Stand Up for Rings of Power Cast

How Meghan Markle Gave Her Signature Messy Bun a Chic Update

See Prince George, Louis & Princess Charlotte Head to Their New School

Why Kim Kardashian’s Latest Business Venture May Surprise You

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber & Camila Morrone Enjoy Girls' Night Out

Why Fans Think Florence Pugh’s Glam Team Is Weighing in on the Drama