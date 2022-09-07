How Meghan Markle Gave Her Signature Messy Bun a Chic Update

Meghan Markle rocked her signature messy bun at the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023: One Year To Go events, but added a sophisticated twist to the look. See for yourself.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 07, 2022 11:10 PMTags
HairCouplesRoyalsPrince HarryStyle Collective HairMeghan MarkleE! Insider
Watch: Meghan Markle & Mindy Kaling Talk Pressures of Being Single

We're totally hair for Meghan Markle's latest beauty look.

The Duchess of Sussex recently gave a new life to her iconic messy bun, a signature style she's been rocking for years, while attending the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023: One Year To Go events in Germany with husband Prince Harry.

During the Sept. 6 event, the former Suits star showcased her effortless hairstyle by pairing her low twisted bun with a middle part and face-framing bangs that were tucked behind her ears. While Meghan is known for this updo, she made it more sleek by having it brushed down at the top. However, she kept it true to her trademark, as a few wavy strands stuck out of the bun.

The 41-year-old complemented her 'do with a ribbed cream-colored tank top and wide-leg trousers.

Just a day before, Meghan donned a slick-down ponytail for the 2022 One Young World Summit in Manchester, England. She and Harry were all smiles at the ceremony, with Meghan adding it was "very nice to be back in the U.K."

photos
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend 2022 One Young World Summit in U.K.

"I am thrilled that my husband is able to join me here this time, to be able to see and witness firsthand my respect for this incredible organization and all that it provides, as well as accomplishes," she continued. "One Young World has been an integral part of my life for so many years before I met him, so to meet again here on U.K. soil with him by my side, makes it all feel full circle."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

2

Why Fans Think Florence Pugh’s Glam Team Is Weighing in on the Drama

3

Hear What Leonardo DiCaprio's Former Girlfriend Thinks of His Breakup

While Meghan's hairstyles have evolved since she stepped into the spotlight, her messy bun has continued to be a mainstay.

After all, she did rock the look at her and Prince Harry's 2018 royal wedding, with hairstylist George Northwood telling British Vogue in 2020, "The messy bun purely came off the back of making the hair both appropriate and adhering to royal protocol, and modern at the same time."

He added, "We always wanted it to be refined imperfection—that's what sums her up."

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

2

Why Fans Think Florence Pugh’s Glam Team Is Weighing in on the Drama

3

Hear What Leonardo DiCaprio's Former Girlfriend Thinks of His Breakup

4

Christina Haack & Husband Josh Hall Have a Wedding Ceremony in Hawaii

5

See Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel to 1st Grade in Must-See Pic

Latest News

How Michael Fishman Will Be Written Out of The Conners

Lord of the Rings Stars Stand Up for Rings of Power Cast

How Meghan Markle Gave Her Signature Messy Bun a Chic Update

See Prince George, Louis & Princess Charlotte Head to Their New School

Why Kim Kardashian’s Latest Business Venture May Surprise You

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber & Camila Morrone Enjoy Girls' Night Out

Why Fans Think Florence Pugh’s Glam Team Is Weighing in on the Drama