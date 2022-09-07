See Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Head Off to Their New School

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte have kicked off the school year at Lambrook School in Berkshire. See the royal trio’s back-to-school pics below.

Watch: Prince George Wins Hearts at a Soccer Game!

It looks like Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte's school year is off to a royal start.

On Sept. 7, Prince William and Kate Middleton accompanied their children to "a settling in afternoon" for new pupils at Lambrook School in Berkshire, England, according to a press release from Kensington Palace shared to E! News. 

"The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook," the press release reads, "and takes place the day before the start of the new school term."

While George, 9, Louis, 4, and Charlotte, 7, will officially begin school on Sept. 8, their new institution has everything a child could want in one place. 

According to Lambrook's website, the 52-acre estate has a nine-hole golf course, a performing arts center, a 25-meter swimming pool and an area for the students to learn more about nature.

Additionally, the school has its own orchard complete with several animals and insects, including pigs, rabbits, chickens, lambs and bees for beekeeping. The institution notes on its website that students' interaction with animals aims to "equip the children with practical skills, a greater understanding of animal welfare and the food industry."

By attending Lambrook, George, Charlotte and Louis will also have the opportunity to engage in activities such as in scuba diving, filmmaking, fencing and much more.

Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

In August, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced that their three children would be attending Lambrook after the family relocated to Windsor from London.

"Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas's Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019, respectively," William and Kate said in a statement Aug. 22, "and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values."

Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

At the time, Jonathan Perry, the Headmaster at Lambrook School, expressed his excitement about the royal children joining his institution.

"We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September," he said in a statement, "and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community."

