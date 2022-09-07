See Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Head Off to Their New School

Watch : Prince George Wins Hearts at a Soccer Game!

It looks like Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte's school year is off to a royal start.

On Sept. 7, Prince William and Kate Middleton accompanied their children to "a settling in afternoon" for new pupils at Lambrook School in Berkshire, England, according to a press release from Kensington Palace shared to E! News.

"The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook," the press release reads, "and takes place the day before the start of the new school term."

While George, 9, Louis, 4, and Charlotte, 7, will officially begin school on Sept. 8, their new institution has everything a child could want in one place.

According to Lambrook's website, the 52-acre estate has a nine-hole golf course, a performing arts center, a 25-meter swimming pool and an area for the students to learn more about nature.

Additionally, the school has its own orchard complete with several animals and insects, including pigs, rabbits, chickens, lambs and bees for beekeeping. The institution notes on its website that students' interaction with animals aims to "equip the children with practical skills, a greater understanding of animal welfare and the food industry."