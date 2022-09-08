90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Sneak Peek: Liz Accidentally Offends Ed With a "No Neck" Comment

Ed Brown and Liz Woods' communication skills could use some work.
In this exclusive sneak peek from the Sept. 11 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Big Ed and Liz find themselves clashing after one tense photography lesson. Let us set the stage: Ed is trying to teach Liz how to be a photographer, but his fiancée feels he's spending more time flirting with the model than teaching her. This leads to Liz making a remark about Ed's photography skills, that offends him on more than one level.
The comment in question? "It looks like she has no neck."
While Liz is in no way referring to her fiancé—who was born with a rare disorder called Klippel Feil Syndrome, which affected the development of his neck—Ed is still upset by the comment. "There's nothing wrong with this picture," he snaps back. "At all. You're not here to critique my work. I'm trying to teach you what I'm doing."
Though Liz tries to explain why she finds an issue with the image, Ed doubles down and reminds his bride-to-be that they're giving the model what she wants.
In a confessional, Ed further expresses his frustrations with Liz. "As sweet as she is, Liz has a hard time being told what to do," he says in the clip. "She wants instant gratification. She wants to be able to take a perfect picture like, right now. But, photography is a lot of work."
He continues, "Saying that she looks like she has no neck, it's just unprofessional."
Of course, the "no neck" comment hit a little too close to home for Ed, who shares, "I get teased about my neck all the time. So I'm a little sensitive to that."
To see how the tense photoshoot ends, watch the exclusive clip above.
New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? air Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.