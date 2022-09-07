Why Kim Kardashian’s Latest Business Venture May Surprise You

Watch : Kim Kardashian vs. Kylie Jenner in Product Drop BATTLE | The Kardashians Recap With E! News

Kim Kardashian is adding a new title to her resume.

The SKIMS founder has joined forces with former Carlyle Group partner Jay Sammons to launch a private equity firm titled SKKY Partners. Kim took to Instagram to break the news of her latest business venture—and to give insight on what their company will be offering.

"I'm pleased to announce the launch of @SKKYPartners with private equity veteran Jay Sammons as co-founder and co-managing partner, along with @krisjenner who will serve as partner at our firm," Kim wrote in a Sept. 7 Instagram post. "Together we hope to leverage our complementary expertise to build the next generation Consumer & Media private equity firm."

As noted in Sept. 7 posts made to the firm's Instagram account, SKKY Partners' target will span consumer products, digital and e-commerce, consumer media, luxury and hospitality with a focus on "both control and minority investments in high-growth, market-leading consumer and media companies."