Camila Morrone Grabs Sushi With Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Following Leonardo DiCaprio Split

Watch : Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together

Camila Morrone is digging into the single life.

Following the model's breakup with actor Leonardo DiCaprio, Morrone has been spotted hanging out with pals around town. On Sept. 6, Morrone went out for a girls' night with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

The high-fashion models were photographed smiling as they left dinner at a sushi restaurant in Brentwood, Calif. The trio dressed casually, with Morrone rocking light washed jeans and a brown, button down jacket. Jenner opted for an olive green skirt with a long sleeve black top, while Bieber wore denim shorts and an oversized bomber jacket.

The stars have been friends for a while and have worked together in the past, even walking in the same fashion shows throughout the years. Kendall and Camila both attended Hailey's 2019 wedding to Justin Bieber.

These days, it appears that Morrone hasn't been letting the breakup get her down, as she also attended Kaia Gerber's 21st birthday party at Offsunset in Los Angeles on Sept. 3. Morrone and Gerber were seen dancing and smiling in photos posted to their Instagram Stories.

Morrone rocked a sleek, black slip dress with spaghetti straps and showed off her new, post-breakup fringe bangs. Gerber donned a black leather jacket with stripped pants.