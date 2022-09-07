Why Fans Think Florence Pugh’s Glam Team Is Getting Involved in Don’t Worry Darling Drama

Watch : All the Don't Worry Darling Drama: EXPLAINED!

Going with the Flo.

Florence Pugh seems to be getting some subtle support from those closest to her amid the rumors she is feuding with her Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde.

Following the closely watched premiere of the film at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, the actress' stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray posted a series of photos of her walking the red carpet in her sparkly black Valentino ensemble. She captioned the Instagram post, "Miss Flo," seemingly referring to an alleged nickname Olivia once used for Florence, which had some fans calling shade.

Florence, 26, later took to social media to break down her beauty look and thank her glam team, particularly acknowledging Rebecca for understanding her.

"And to @rebeccacorbinmurray who understands me and my need for expression like no one else," she shouted out on Instagram. "I am constantly grateful for our collaboration and your vision."

The Midsommar star's stylist wasn't the only member or her glam squad who appeared to be #TeamFlorence. As seen in a since-deleted Instagram posts captured by fan accounts, her hair and makeup artists allegedly prepped and pampered Florence for her big night while wearing "Miss Flo" T-shirts.