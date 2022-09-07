Nicolas Cage Welcomes Baby No. 3, First With Wife Riko Shibata

Watch : "Tiger King": Nicolas Cage to Play Joe Exotic in Limited Series

Nicolas Cage has a new national treasure in his life!

The actor and his wife Riko Shibata welcomed their baby girl August Francesca Coppola Cage on Sept. 7 in Los Angeles, the couple's rep told People.

"Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter," the rep said. "Mother and daughter are doing fine."

Back in March, Nicolas shared they originally wanted to name their baby Lennon Augie. He revealed the story behind that name in an interview with Kelly Clarkson, saying it's a tribute to both The Beatles and Nicolas' family.

"Her name, because of ‘Across the Universe,' is gonna be Lennon Augie—Augie for my father," he said. "I'll call her Lenny for short."

Nicolas is already a father to two sons: Weston Coppola Cage, 31, from his relationship with actress Christina Fulton and Kal-El Coppola Cage, 16, who he shares with his ex-wife Alice Kim.

As for how he felt about becoming a girl dad, he told Kelly, "I'm thrilled," adding, "It's gonna be the biggest adventure of my life."