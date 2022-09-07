Peppa Pig Features a Gay Couple for the First Time In Nearly 2-Decade History

Watch : Iggy Azalea Talks Hilarious Peppa Pig Feud

Penny Polar Bear is very excited to share about her parents.

For the first time in its nearly two-decade long run, Peppa Pig has included a same-sex couple. The moment comes during the episode entitled "Families," which aired on Britain's Channel 5 on Sept. 6. The short scene happens when Peppa's classmate, Penny Polar Bear, discusses her family during the school day.

"I'm Penny Polar Bear," she says, as she draws a photo of her two mothers in dresses. "I live with my mommy and my other mommy. One mommy is a doctor and one mommy cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti."

The inclusive storyline has been a long time coming: In 2019, a petition called for the show to feature same-sex couples, so children "at an impressionable age" can be educated on them.

"Excluding same-sex families will teach [children] that only families with either a single parent or two parents of different sexes are normal," the petition noted at the time. "This means that children of same-sex parents may feel alienated by Peppa Pig, and that other children may be more likely to bully them, simply through ignorance."