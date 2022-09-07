How Olivia Wilde Is Moving Forward Amid Alleged Don't Worry Darling Drama

Olivia also shut down any speculation that there is any tension between the two, saying, "As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself."

She added, "I don't feel the need to contribute. I think it's sufficiently well-nourished."

E! News has reached out to her rep for comment and hasn't heard back.

Although Florence did not make the rounds at the press conference, she was at the red carpet for the film later that evening.

"What a moment this was," she captioned a Sept. 7 Instagram post, alongside a series of photos from the premiere. "A massive congratulations to everyone standing on that carpet. We premiered in Venice! A huge wonderful win in itself. I'd never been to Venice Film Festival before.. It was mega! The crowds! The cheers! The energy was incredible."

She continued, "And to all the cast and crew as well who helped to make this movie, thank you for all of your hard work. We genuinely wouldn't have been there without your talent and we appreciate it hugely."