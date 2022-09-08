We Ranked All of Reese Witherspoon's Rom-Coms—What, Like It's Hard?

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Was Perfect for "Legally Blonde": E! News Rewind

You must always have faith in people. And, most importantly, you must always have faith in the fact that a rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon will (almost) always hit the spot.

Along with Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Lopez, the Oscar winner is one of the queens of the genre, charming audiences in movies such as Sweet Home Alabama, Legally Blonde and Home Again, which came out five years ago on Sept. 8, and was produced by another industry titan, Nancy Meyers. And, in its honor, we decided to rank all of Witherspoon's romantic comedies, including that Christmas comedy and the very first one she starred in with Paul Rudd in the '90s. But that wouldn't be the only time she was paired up with Rudd on the big screen.