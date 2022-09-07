Here's Your First Look at Below Deck Adventure, Bravo's Thrilling New Spin-off

Bravo's newest spin-off, Below Deck Adventure, promises sexy boatmances, heart-pumping excursions and a surprise cameo from a Real Housewives star. Watch the preview and meet the crew.

By Brett Malec Sep 07, 2022 9:40 PMTags
TVTravelReality TVBravoBelow DeckNBCU
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Bundle up, Below Deck fans, because we're headed to Norway!

On Sept. 7, Bravo released the first trailer for their new spin-off, Below Deck Adventure, set along the stunning Nordic Fjords.

Unlike the franchise's other locales like the Mediterranean and Australia, Adventure promises a much different climate that allows passengers to enjoy thrill-inducing excursions including paragliding, cave explorations and extreme helicopter rides above coastal cliffs.

"This is the real deal," Chef Jess Condy teases in the clip. "You fall in the water in the Bahamas, you just catch a tan. Here you could get hypothermia and die."

The preview introduces viewers to their newest crew of yachties, including Capt. Kerry Titheradge, Condy, Bosun Lewis Lupton, Chief Stew Faye Clarke, Stews Kasie Faddah and Oriana Schneps and Deckhands Kyle Dickard, Michael Gilman and Nathan Morely.

In addition to heart-racing adventures and breathtaking scenery, expect hot hookups, plenty of boatmances and a potential boat crash. 

photos
A Guide to Every Below Deck Show

"I do have to say when you're more flexible it's way easier having sex in bunk beds," Faddah quips.

While Captain Kerry says his "calling card is rock 'n' roll," he also doesn't mess around when it comes to managing his crew. "If they don't wanna listen they can f--k off," he promises.

There's even a cameo from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay, who announces after first boarding the ship, "This is where we hot tub and have sex!"

Check out the trailer for a taste of all the drama and adventure to come. And scroll down to meet the new crew.

Below Deck Adventure premieres Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m., on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

2

Why Fans Think Florence Pugh’s Glam Team Is Weighing in on the Drama

3

Hear What Leonardo DiCaprio's Former Girlfriend Thinks of His Breakup

Bravo
Captain Kerry Titheradge
Bravo
Chief Stew Faye Clarke
Bravo
Chef Jess Condy
Bravo
Bosun Lewis Lupton
Bravo
Deckhand Nathan Morely
Bravo
Deckhand Michael Gilman
Bravo
Deckhand Kyle Dickard
Bravo
Stew Kasie Faddah
Bravo
Stew Oriana Schneps

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

2

Why Fans Think Florence Pugh’s Glam Team Is Weighing in on the Drama

3

Hear What Leonardo DiCaprio's Former Girlfriend Thinks of His Breakup

4

Christina Haack & Husband Josh Hall Have a Wedding Ceremony in Hawaii

5

See Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel to 1st Grade in Must-See Pic

Latest News

How Michael Fishman Will Be Written Out of The Conners

Lord of the Rings Stars Stand Up for Rings of Power Cast

How Meghan Markle Gave Her Signature Messy Bun a Chic Update

See Prince George, Louis & Princess Charlotte Head to Their New School

Why Kim Kardashian’s Latest Business Venture May Surprise You

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber & Camila Morrone Enjoy Girls' Night Out

Why Fans Think Florence Pugh’s Glam Team Is Weighing in on the Drama