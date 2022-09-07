Here's Your First Look at Below Deck Adventure, Bravo's Thrilling New Spin-off

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Bundle up, Below Deck fans, because we're headed to Norway!

On Sept. 7, Bravo released the first trailer for their new spin-off, Below Deck Adventure, set along the stunning Nordic Fjords.

Unlike the franchise's other locales like the Mediterranean and Australia, Adventure promises a much different climate that allows passengers to enjoy thrill-inducing excursions including paragliding, cave explorations and extreme helicopter rides above coastal cliffs.

"This is the real deal," Chef Jess Condy teases in the clip. "You fall in the water in the Bahamas, you just catch a tan. Here you could get hypothermia and die."

The preview introduces viewers to their newest crew of yachties, including Capt. Kerry Titheradge, Condy, Bosun Lewis Lupton, Chief Stew Faye Clarke, Stews Kasie Faddah and Oriana Schneps and Deckhands Kyle Dickard, Michael Gilman and Nathan Morely.

In addition to heart-racing adventures and breathtaking scenery, expect hot hookups, plenty of boatmances and a potential boat crash.